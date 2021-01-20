Mitchell W. Pratt Sells 149,027 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,684. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.