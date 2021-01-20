Mixin Price Tops $158.24 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $158.24 or 0.00455089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $83.94 million and $26,232.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,446 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.