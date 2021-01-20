MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.80-2.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

