Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Shares Up 9.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.14. 1,064,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,315,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

