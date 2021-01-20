MOAC Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One MOAC token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOAC has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 tokens. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MOAC is moac.io . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOAC is a public blockchain platform. It is a Multi-Blockchain smart contract and P2P service network to build and scale decentralized applications through a multi-layer architecture which splits the network into the main chain and upper layer micro chains. To increase the number of smart contracts that can be processed, MOAC uses the asynchronous smart contract technology. The MOAC has started as an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency but has now launched its own mainnet. The token will be used to perform cross-chain transactions through the MOAC MicroChains, allowing the exchange between MOAC coins, BTC, ETH, or LTC. “

MOAC Token Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

