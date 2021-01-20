Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 5.92% of Modine Manufacturing worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 897,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of -123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

