Moeda Loyalty Points Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $783,830.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.