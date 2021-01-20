MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Up 6.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 156,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 255,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

