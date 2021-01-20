Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Up 9.5%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 1,177,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 949,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWK shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

