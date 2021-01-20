Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 301,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 268,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

