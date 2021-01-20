Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,888,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,716,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

