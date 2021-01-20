MonaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $106.35 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $106.35 million and $9.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.78 or 0.03820221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00417576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.01402176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00557452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00431772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00272984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022400 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

