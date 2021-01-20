Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.
NASDAQ:MKGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 216,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Monaker Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
About Monaker Group
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.