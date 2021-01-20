Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

NASDAQ:MKGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 216,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Monaker Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

