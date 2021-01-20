MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 10.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were down 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 3,597,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,519,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

