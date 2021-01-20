Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 654850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

