Monolith (TKN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,950.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Monolith has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $18,950.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

