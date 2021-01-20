Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $400.74

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $400.74 and last traded at $397.42, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $341,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,316. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.