Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MNPR stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

