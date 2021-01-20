Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

