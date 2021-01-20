Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,116 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 470,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $269.29 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.