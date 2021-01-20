Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $15.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00416864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 157.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,386,734,281 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

