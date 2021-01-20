More Coin (MORE) One Day Volume Hits $326.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $45,334.44 and $326.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

