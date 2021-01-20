Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $29.35.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

