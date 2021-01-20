Morgan Stanley Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.