Morgan Stanley Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $54.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 47,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,835. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

