Morgan Stanley Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 64,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

