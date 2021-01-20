Morgan Stanley Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
