Morgan Stanley Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.