Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $71.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.