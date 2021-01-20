Morgan Stanley Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,563. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 215,190 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 154,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

