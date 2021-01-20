Morgan Stanley Increases Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $20.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $918.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

