Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.74. 7,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.