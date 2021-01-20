Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of MS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 16,017,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867,896. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

