Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.72

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 227259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

