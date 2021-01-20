Morgan Stanley Raises At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $23.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HOME has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.