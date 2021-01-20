Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $61.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

H stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,594. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $877,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

