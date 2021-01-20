Morgan Stanley Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $120.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $125.71. 25,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 237.29 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.