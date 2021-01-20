Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,171.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $13,171.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

