Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,708. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $199.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.