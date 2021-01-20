Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

