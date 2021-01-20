Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,759.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,619.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.