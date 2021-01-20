Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

