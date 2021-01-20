Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.77. 1,025,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 571,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

