MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 11.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.55. 5,190,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,459,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MP Materials stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

