MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $8.17. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 503,358 shares.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MRC Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

