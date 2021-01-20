MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.72

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.72 and last traded at $161.28, with a volume of 113419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.68.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.