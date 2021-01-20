MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $444.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.80 million. MSCI reported sales of $406.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $411.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.67. MSCI has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

