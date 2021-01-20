MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MSGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 421,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

