mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,359.27 or 0.99702123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00035189 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,258,150 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

