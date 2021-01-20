M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Repurchase $800.00 million in Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 760,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

