Multiplier (MXX) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $13,462.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.